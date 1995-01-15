Menu
Mariya Skuratova
Date of Birth
15 January 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Shuzhoy 8.2
Shuzhoy (2023)
Kazanova v Rossii 6.5
Kazanova v Rossii (2022)
The Ninth 6.2
The Ninth (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tajna goroda M. Dela serdechnye
Tajna goroda M. Dela serdechnye
Detective 2025, Russia
Zagadka na dvoih. Propavshij pacient
Zagadka na dvoih. Propavshij pacient
Detective 2024, Russia
Zagadka na dvoih. Razvod
Zagadka na dvoih. Razvod
Detective, Romantic 2024, Russia
Zashchitnaya reakciya
Zashchitnaya reakciya
Detective 2024, Russia
Shuzhoy 8.2
Shuzhoy
Detective, Drama 2023, Russia
Dyavol kroetsya v melochah
Dyavol kroetsya v melochah
Detective 2022, Russia
Kazanova v Rossii 6.5
Kazanova v Rossii
Drama, Adventure, Detective 2022, Russia
Vnutrenniy ogon 5.8
Vnutrenniy ogon Vnutrenniy ogon
Comedy 2020, Russia
Zvezdy i lisy
Detective 2019, Russia
The Ninth 6.2
The Ninth Devyataya
Thriller, Drama, Action, Detective 2019, Russia
Watch trailer
Idealnaya zhena 4.2
Idealnaya zhena
Drama, Romantic 2018, Russia
Dva bileta domoy 6.2
Dva bileta domoy Dva bileta domoy
Drama 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
