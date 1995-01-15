Menu
Mariya Skuratova
Mariya Skuratova
Date of Birth
15 January 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.2
Shuzhoy
(2023)
6.5
Kazanova v Rossii
(2022)
6.2
The Ninth
(2019)
Filmography
12
Films
3
TV Shows
9
Actress
12
Tajna goroda M. Dela serdechnye
Detective
2025, Russia
Zagadka na dvoih. Propavshij pacient
Detective
2024, Russia
Zagadka na dvoih. Razvod
Detective, Romantic
2024, Russia
Zashchitnaya reakciya
Detective
2024, Russia
8.2
Shuzhoy
Detective, Drama
2023, Russia
Dyavol kroetsya v melochah
Detective
2022, Russia
6.5
Kazanova v Rossii
Drama, Adventure, Detective
2022, Russia
5.8
Vnutrenniy ogon
Vnutrenniy ogon
Comedy
2020, Russia
Zvezdy i lisy
Detective
2019, Russia
6.2
The Ninth
Devyataya
Thriller, Drama, Action, Detective
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
4.2
Idealnaya zhena
Drama, Romantic
2018, Russia
6.2
Dva bileta domoy
Dva bileta domoy
Drama
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
