Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Hlynur Palmason
Awards
Awards and nominations of Hlynur Palmason
Hlynur Palmason
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Hlynur Palmason
Cannes Film Festival 2022
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2019
Critics' Week Grand Prize
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2022
Live Action Competition
Winner
Best Live Action Short
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree