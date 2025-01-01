Menu
Awards and nominations of Hlynur Palmason

Hlynur Palmason
Cannes Film Festival 2022 Cannes Film Festival 2022
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2019 Cannes Film Festival 2019
Critics' Week Grand Prize
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2022 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2022
Live Action Competition
Winner
Best Live Action Short
Nominee
