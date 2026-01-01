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About
Filmography
Yun Je-mun
Yun Je-mun
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yun Je-mun
Yun Je-mun
Yun Je-mun
Date of Birth
9 March 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.0
Reborn Rich
(2022)
7.6
A Hundred Memories
(2025)
7.3
The Good, the Bad, the Weird
(2008)
Filmography
7.6
A Hundred Memories
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
6.2
Nothing Uncovered
Crime, Thriller, Detective,
2024, South Korea
5.1
Woongnami
Ungnami
Action, Comedy
2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
8
Reborn Rich
Drama, Fantasy, Detective,
2022, South Korea
7
Rimembeo
Rimembeo
Action, Drama
2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.4
Heaven: To the Land of Happiness
Heaven: To the Land of Happiness
Drama
2021, South Korea
6.6
Fukuoka
Fukuoka
Drama
2019, South Korea
7.3
Okja
Okja
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2017, USA / South Korea
Watch trailer
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