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Yun Je-mun Yun Je-mun
Kinoafisha Persons Yun Je-mun

Yun Je-mun

Yun Je-mun

Date of Birth
9 March 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Reborn Rich 8.0
Reborn Rich (2022)
A Hundred Memories 7.6
A Hundred Memories (2025)
The Good, the Bad, the Weird 7.3
The Good, the Bad, the Weird (2008)

Filmography

A Hundred Memories 7.6
A Hundred Memories
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Nothing Uncovered 6.2
Nothing Uncovered
Crime, Thriller, Detective, 2024, South Korea
Woongnami 5.1
Woongnami Ungnami
Action, Comedy 2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
Reborn Rich 8
Reborn Rich
Drama, Fantasy, Detective, 2022, South Korea
Rimembeo 7
Rimembeo Rimembeo
Action, Drama 2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
Heaven: To the Land of Happiness 6.4
Heaven: To the Land of Happiness Heaven: To the Land of Happiness
Drama 2021, South Korea
Fukuoka 6.6
Fukuoka Fukuoka
Drama 2019, South Korea
Okja 7.3
Okja Okja
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2017, USA / South Korea
Watch trailer
Show more
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