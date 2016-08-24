Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Don't Dare to Dream poster
Don't Dare to Dream poster
Ratings
8.0 IMDb Rating: 7.7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Don't Dare to Dream

Don't Dare to Dream (2016 - 2016)

Jealousy Incarnate 18+
Production year 2016
Country South Korea
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 5 minutes
TV channel SBS
Runtime 26 hours 0 minute

TV series description

This is a story about the difficult relationship between a man who hosts programs and a woman who works as a weather forecaster on the same television channel. News anchor Lee Hwa Shin is jealous of everything, not only in personal relationships but also in work. He considers himself a true professional and cannot tolerate competition. Pyo Na Ri temporarily joins the television station to do the weather forecast. But in reality, the young girl dreams of taking Lee Hwa Shin's place... Title: Jealousy Incarnate
Cast
Cast
Lee Seong-jae
Lee Seong-jae
Gong Hyo-jin
Jo Jung-suk
Ji-hye Seo
Kim Jeong-hyeon
An Woo-yeon
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.0
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Don't Dare to Dream - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 24 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more