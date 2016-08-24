This is a story about the difficult relationship between a man who hosts programs and a woman who works as a weather forecaster on the same television channel. News anchor Lee Hwa Shin is jealous of everything, not only in personal relationships but also in work. He considers himself a true professional and cannot tolerate competition. Pyo Na Ri temporarily joins the television station to do the weather forecast. But in reality, the young girl dreams of taking Lee Hwa Shin's place... Title: Jealousy Incarnate

