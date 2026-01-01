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Alex Ozerov Alex Ozerov
Kinoafisha Persons Alex Ozerov

Alex Ozerov

Alex Ozerov

Date of Birth
3 August 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Coconut Hero 6.4
Coconut Hero (2015)
Molly Maxwell 6.2
Molly Maxwell (2013)
Another Life 5.5
Another Life (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Man on Fire
Man on Fire
Drama, Action, Thriller 2026, USA
Another Life 5.5
Another Life
Drama, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Coconut Hero 6.4
Coconut Hero Coconut Hero
Drama, Comedy 2015, Germany / Canada
Molly Maxwell 6.3
Molly Maxwell Molly Maxwell
Drama 2013, Canada
Mayday Mayday
Action, Adventure, Comedy , USA
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