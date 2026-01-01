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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alex Ozerov
Alex Ozerov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alex Ozerov
Alex Ozerov
Alex Ozerov
Date of Birth
3 August 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.4
Coconut Hero
(2015)
6.2
Molly Maxwell
(2013)
5.5
Another Life
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2019
2015
2013
All
5
Films
3
TV Shows
2
Actor
5
Man on Fire
Drama, Action, Thriller
2026, USA
5.5
Another Life
Drama, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
6.4
Coconut Hero
Coconut Hero
Drama, Comedy
2015, Germany / Canada
6.3
Molly Maxwell
Molly Maxwell
Drama
2013, Canada
Mayday
Mayday
Action, Adventure, Comedy
, USA
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