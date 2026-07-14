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Mayday
Mayday
Mayday
USA / Action, Adventure, Comedy / 18+
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Mayday
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Synopsis
When a U.S. Navy pilot on a top-secret mission during the Cold War gets trapped behind enemy lines, his only chance at survival is to form an alliance with an eccentric ex-KGB agent.
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Cast
Ryan Reynolds
Lieutenant Troy 'Assassin' Kelly
Kenneth Branagh
Nikolai Ustinov
David Morse
Maria Bakalova
Wendy Crewson
Assistant Director Meadows
Louis Cancelmi
Clark Johnson
Alex Mallari Jr.
Marcin Dorocinski
Alex Ozerov
Viktor
Lovell Adams-Gray
Arthur Holden
Barkeep
Director
John Francis Daley
,
Jonathan Goldstein
Writer
John Francis Daley
,
Jonathan Goldstein
Composer
Colin Stetson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
0 minute
Online premiere
3 September 2026
World premiere
3 September 2026
Production
Apple Original Films, Apple Studios, GoldDay
Also known as
Mayday, Katastrofa w duecie
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