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Poster of Mayday
Mayday - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Mayday

Mayday

Mayday
USA / Action, Adventure, Comedy / 18+
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Poster of Mayday
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Mayday - Trailer
Mayday  Trailer

Synopsis

When a U.S. Navy pilot on a top-secret mission during the Cold War gets trapped behind enemy lines, his only chance at survival is to form an alliance with an eccentric ex-KGB agent.

Cast

Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds
Lieutenant Troy 'Assassin' Kelly
Kenneth Branagh
Kenneth Branagh
Nikolai Ustinov
David Morse
David Morse
Maria Bakalova
Maria Bakalova
Wendy Crewson
Wendy Crewson
Assistant Director Meadows
Louis Cancelmi
Louis Cancelmi
Clark Johnson
Clark Johnson
Alex Mallari Jr.
Alex Mallari Jr.
Marcin Dorocinski
Marcin Dorocinski
Alex Ozerov
Viktor
Lovell Adams-Gray
Lovell Adams-Gray
Arthur Holden
Barkeep
Director John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein
Writer John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein
Composer Colin Stetson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 0 minute
Online premiere 3 September 2026
World premiere 3 September 2026
Production Apple Original Films, Apple Studios, GoldDay
Also known as
Mayday, Katastrofa w duecie

Film rating

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Mayday - Trailer
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