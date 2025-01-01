Menu
Awards and nominations of Beanie Feldstein

Beanie Feldstein
Awards and nominations of Beanie Feldstein
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
