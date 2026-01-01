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Filmography
Katie Stevens
Katie Stevens
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katie Stevens
Katie Stevens
Katie Stevens
Date of Birth
8 December 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.4
The Bold Type
(2017)
7.2
CSI: Vegas
(2021)
6.4
Haunt
(2019)
Filmography
5.1
A Christmas Open House
A Christmas Open House
Drama, Romantic
2022, USA
7.2
CSI: Vegas
Drama, Crime
2021, USA
6.1
Fantasy Island
Drama, Fantasy, Adventure, Detective
2021, USA
6.4
Haunt
The Haunt
Horror
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
The Bold Type
Drama, Romantic
2017, USA
5.3
Polaroid
Polaroid
Horror
2017, Canada / Norway / USA
Watch trailer
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