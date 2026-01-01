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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lucia Mascino
Lucia Mascino
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucia Mascino
Lucia Mascino
Lucia Mascino
Date of Birth
27 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.3
Anna
(2025)
Tickets
6.6
Worldly Girl
(2016)
6.6
I Hate Summer
(2020)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2020
2018
2017
2016
2013
All
9
Films
8
TV Shows
1
Actress
9
7.3
Anna
Anna
Drama
2025, Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.7
Una terapia di gruppo
Una terapia di gruppo
Comedy, Drama
2024, Italy
6.6
Bang Bang Baby
Drama, Crime
2022, Italy
6.6
I Hate Summer
Odio l'estate
Comedy
2020, Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.5
La prima pietra
La prima pietra
Comedy
2018, Italy
6
Amori che non sanno stare al mondo
Amori che non sanno stare al mondo
Romantic
2017, Italy
Watch trailer
5.9
Fräulein: una fiaba d'inverno
Fraulein: Una fiaba d'inverno
Comedy
2016, Italy
Watch trailer
6.6
Worldly Girl
La ragazza del mondo
Romantic
2016, Italy / France
Watch trailer
5.7
La sedia della felicità
La sedia della felicità
Comedy
2013, Italy
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