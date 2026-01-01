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Lucia Mascino
Lucia Mascino Lucia Mascino
Kinoafisha Persons Lucia Mascino

Lucia Mascino

Lucia Mascino

Date of Birth
27 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Anna 7.3
Anna (2025)
Worldly Girl 6.6
Worldly Girl (2016)
I Hate Summer 6.6
I Hate Summer (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Anna 7.3
Anna Anna
Drama 2025, Italy
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Una terapia di gruppo 5.7
Una terapia di gruppo Una terapia di gruppo
Comedy, Drama 2024, Italy
Bang Bang Baby 6.6
Bang Bang Baby
Drama, Crime 2022, Italy
I Hate Summer 6.6
I Hate Summer Odio l'estate
Comedy 2020, Italy
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La prima pietra 5.5
La prima pietra La prima pietra
Comedy 2018, Italy
Amori che non sanno stare al mondo 6
Amori che non sanno stare al mondo Amori che non sanno stare al mondo
Romantic 2017, Italy
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Fräulein: una fiaba d'inverno 5.9
Fräulein: una fiaba d'inverno Fraulein: Una fiaba d'inverno
Comedy 2016, Italy
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Worldly Girl 6.6
Worldly Girl La ragazza del mondo
Romantic 2016, Italy / France
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La sedia della felicità 5.7
La sedia della felicità La sedia della felicità
Comedy 2013, Italy
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