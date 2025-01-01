Menu
Yoon Yeo-jeong
Yoon Yeo-jeong
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
