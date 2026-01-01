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Moscow, RU
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Filmography
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7 photos
Nelli Popova
Nelli Popova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nelli Popova
Nelli Popova
Nelli Popova
Date of Birth
5 August 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.1
Pyat minut tishiny
(2017)
6.6
Kuprin. Yama
(2014)
6.6
Chayka
(2023)
Filmography
6.6
Chayka
Chayka
Comedy, Drama
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
5.5
Lebedinoe ozero
Lebedinoe ozero
Drama, Comedy
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
3.7
Double Lie
Drama,
2018, Russia
7.1
Pyat minut tishiny
Adventure, Drama, Action
2017, Russia
6.1
Gupyoshka
Gupyoshka
Drama
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
6.6
Kuprin. Yama
Drama
2014, Russia
5.6
Lichnye obstoyatelstva
Romantic, Crime
2012, Russia
6.5
Telokhranitel
Telokhranitel
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Adventure
2006, Russia
Show more
Photos
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