Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nelli Popova 7 photos
Nelli Popova Nelli Popova
Kinoafisha Persons Nelli Popova

Nelli Popova

Nelli Popova

Date of Birth
5 August 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Pyat minut tishiny 7.1
Pyat minut tishiny (2017)
Kuprin. Yama 6.6
Kuprin. Yama (2014)
Chayka 6.6
Chayka (2023)

Filmography

Chayka 6.6
Chayka Chayka
Comedy, Drama 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Lebedinoe ozero 5.5
Lebedinoe ozero Lebedinoe ozero
Drama, Comedy 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Double Lie 3.7
Double Lie
Drama, 2018, Russia
Pyat minut tishiny 7.1
Pyat minut tishiny
Adventure, Drama, Action 2017, Russia
Gupyoshka 6.1
Gupyoshka Gupyoshka
Drama 2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Kuprin. Yama 6.6
Kuprin. Yama
Drama 2014, Russia
Lichnye obstoyatelstva 5.6
Lichnye obstoyatelstva
Romantic, Crime 2012, Russia
Telokhranitel 6.5
Telokhranitel Telokhranitel
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Adventure 2006, Russia
Show more

Photos

Неля Попова Неля Попова Неля Попова с мужем Неля Попова Неля Попова Неля Попова на съемках сериала
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more