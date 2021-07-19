The dramatic mini-series "Mistress of the Mountain" tells the story that took place in the mining town of Kamennoye in the 90s. The local residents pass down the legend of Princess Maria Tumanova from generation to generation. She possessed rare emerald stones, which earned her the nickname Vasilisa. Tumanova hid these precious gems somewhere in Kamennoye and placed a curse on all future owners of her treasure before her death. But a young girl named Alena Koshkina is not afraid of Vasilisa's magical spells.

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