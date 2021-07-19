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The Mistress of the Mountain poster
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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Mistress of the Mountain

The Mistress of the Mountain (2021 - 2021)

Хозяйка горы 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 13 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

The dramatic mini-series "Mistress of the Mountain" tells the story that took place in the mining town of Kamennoye in the 90s. The local residents pass down the legend of Princess Maria Tumanova from generation to generation. She possessed rare emerald stones, which earned her the nickname Vasilisa. Tumanova hid these precious gems somewhere in Kamennoye and placed a curse on all future owners of her treasure before her death. But a young girl named Alena Koshkina is not afraid of Vasilisa's magical spells.
Cast
Cast
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Anna Snatkina
Anna Snatkina
Sergey Peregudov
Sergey Peregudov
Yevgeny Pronin
Yevgeny Pronin
Dmitriy Vlaskin
Dmitriy Vlaskin
Anastasiya Kuimova
Anastasiya Kuimova
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.4
Rate 13 votes
7.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Romantic genre  In series of Russia  In series of 2021 
Seasons
The Mistress of the Mountain - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 16 episodes
 
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