Kinoafisha Persons James Toback Awards

Awards and nominations of James Toback

James Toback
Academy Awards, USA 1992 Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2008 Cannes Film Festival 2008
Regard Knockout Award
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992 Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
