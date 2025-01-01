Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
James Toback
Awards
Awards and nominations of James Toback
James Toback
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of James Toback
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2008
Regard Knockout Award
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree