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Liza Lapira
Liza Lapira Liza Lapira
Kinoafisha Persons Liza Lapira

Liza Lapira

Liza Lapira

Date of Birth
3 December 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Inside Out 2 8.3
Inside Out 2 (2024)
Psych 8.3
Psych (2006)
Unbelievable 8.1
Unbelievable (2019)

Filmography

Inside Out 2 8.3
Inside Out 2 Inside Out 2
Animation 2024, USA
Watch trailer
The Equalizer 5.5
The Equalizer
Action, Thriller, Drama, Detective 2021, USA
Unbelievable 8.1
Unbelievable
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2019, USA
Nancy Drew 6.8
Nancy Drew
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, USA
A Little Something for Your Birthday 5.5
A Little Something for Your Birthday A Little Something for your Birthday
Drama, Comedy 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Battle Creek 7.2
Battle Creek
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2015, USA
NCIS: New Orleans 7
NCIS: New Orleans
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 7.4
Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23
Comedy 2012, USA
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