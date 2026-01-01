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Liza Lapira
Liza Lapira
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liza Lapira
Liza Lapira
Liza Lapira
Date of Birth
3 December 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Inside Out 2
(2024)
8.3
Psych
(2006)
8.1
Unbelievable
(2019)
Filmography
8.3
Inside Out 2
Inside Out 2
Animation
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
The Equalizer
Action, Thriller, Drama, Detective
2021, USA
8.1
Unbelievable
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2019, USA
6.8
Nancy Drew
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, USA
5.5
A Little Something for Your Birthday
A Little Something for your Birthday
Drama, Comedy
2017, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Battle Creek
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2015, USA
7
NCIS: New Orleans
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
7.4
Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23
Comedy
2012, USA
Show more
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