Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Kristoffer Nyholm Awards

Awards and nominations of Kristoffer Nyholm

Kristoffer Nyholm
Awards and nominations of Kristoffer Nyholm
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Mini-Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best International
Nominee
 Best International
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more