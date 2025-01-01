Menu
Alain Desrochers
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor

Popular Films

Security 6.0
Security (2017)
Nitro Rush 4.9
Nitro Rush (2016)
Transplant 0.0
Transplant (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 3 Films 2 TV Shows 1
Transplant
Transplant
Drama 2020, Canada
Security 6
Security Security
Action 2017, USA
Nitro Rush 4.9
Nitro Rush Nitro Rush
Action, Crime, Drama 2016, Canada
