Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Alain Desrochers
Alain Desrochers
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alain Desrochers
Alain Desrochers
Alain Desrochers
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Popular Films
6.0
Security
(2017)
4.9
Nitro Rush
(2016)
0.0
Transplant
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Drama
Year
All
2020
2017
2016
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Director
3
Writer
1
Transplant
Drama
2020, Canada
6
Security
Security
Action
2017, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
Nitro Rush
Nitro Rush
Action, Crime, Drama
2016, Canada
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree