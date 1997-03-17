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Filmography
Nijiro Murakami
Nijiro Murakami
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nijiro Murakami
Nijiro Murakami
Nijiro Murakami
Date of Birth
17 March 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.2
Alice in Borderland
(2020)
6.7
Still the Water
(2014)
5.7
Mukoku
(2017)
Filmography
8.2
Alice in Borderland
Drama, Sci-Fi, Mystery,
2020, Japan
5.7
Mukoku
Mukoku
Action
2017, Japan
5.6
Destruction Babies
Disutorakushon beibîzu
Comedy
2016, Japan
6.7
Still the Water
Futatsume no mado
Romantic
2014, Japan / France / Spain
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