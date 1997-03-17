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Nijiro Murakami
Nijiro Murakami Nijiro Murakami
Kinoafisha Persons Nijiro Murakami

Nijiro Murakami

Nijiro Murakami

Date of Birth
17 March 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Action hero, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Alice in Borderland 8.2
Alice in Borderland (2020)
Still the Water 6.7
Still the Water (2014)
Mukoku 5.7
Mukoku (2017)

Filmography

Alice in Borderland 8.2
Alice in Borderland
Drama, Sci-Fi, Mystery, 2020, Japan
Mukoku 5.7
Mukoku Mukoku
Action 2017, Japan
Destruction Babies 5.6
Destruction Babies Disutorakushon beibîzu
Comedy 2016, Japan
Still the Water 6.7
Still the Water Futatsume no mado
Romantic 2014, Japan / France / Spain
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