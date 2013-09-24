Menu
Production year 2013
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 11 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The plot of the series "Trophy Wife" revolves around the cheerful and carefree Kate, who is willing to do anything to become a good wife to her beloved man - a charming father of many children. He already has two failed marriages behind him, while Kate's relationship experience is limited to partying and casual flings. The romance is complicated by the fact that the ex-wives and their children do not leave the chosen one's life and constantly remain nearby to point out Kate's mistakes and shortcomings.
Creator
Emily Halpern
Sarah Haskins
Albert Tsai
Albert Tsai Bert Harrison
Bradley Whitford
Bradley Whitford Pete Harrison
Bailee Madison
Bailee Madison Hillary Harrison, Hillary Harrison
Marcia Gay Harden
Marcia Gay Harden Diane Buckley
Series rating

7.6
6.9 IMDb
Seasons
Trophy Wife - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 22 episodes
 
