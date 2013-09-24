The plot of the series "Trophy Wife" revolves around the cheerful and carefree Kate, who is willing to do anything to become a good wife to her beloved man - a charming father of many children. He already has two failed marriages behind him, while Kate's relationship experience is limited to partying and casual flings. The romance is complicated by the fact that the ex-wives and their children do not leave the chosen one's life and constantly remain nearby to point out Kate's mistakes and shortcomings.

