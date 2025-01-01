Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Fenar Ahmad Awards

Awards and nominations of Fenar Ahmad

Fenar Ahmad
Awards and nominations of Fenar Ahmad
Moscow International Film Festival 2017 Moscow International Film Festival 2017
Golden St. George
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2010 Berlin International Film Festival 2010
Generation 14plus - Best Short Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more