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About
Natalya Nilova
Natalya Nilova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Nilova
Natalya Nilova
Natalya Nilova
Date of Birth
1 August 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
6.8
Tugan Batyr
(2025)
5.7
Big Trip 2: Special Delivery
(2022)
5.5
Dva khvosta
(2018)
Filmography
6.8
Tugan Batyr
Tugan Batyr
Animation
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
5.7
Big Trip 2: Special Delivery
Big Trip 2: Special Delivery
Animation, Family
2022, Russia / Hungary
Watch trailer
5.4
The Big Trip
Big Trip
Animation
2019, Russia / USA
Watch trailer
5.5
Dva khvosta
Dva khvosta
Animation, Children's
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
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