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Natalya Nilova
Natalya Nilova Natalya Nilova
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Nilova

Natalya Nilova

Natalya Nilova

Date of Birth
1 August 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Popular Films

Tugan Batyr 6.8
Tugan Batyr (2025)
Big Trip 2: Special Delivery 5.7
Big Trip 2: Special Delivery (2022)
Dva khvosta 5.5
Dva khvosta (2018)

Filmography

Tugan Batyr 6.8
Tugan Batyr Tugan Batyr
Animation 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Big Trip 2: Special Delivery 5.7
Big Trip 2: Special Delivery Big Trip 2: Special Delivery
Animation, Family 2022, Russia / Hungary
Watch trailer
The Big Trip 5.4
The Big Trip Big Trip
Animation 2019, Russia / USA
Watch trailer
Dva khvosta 5.5
Dva khvosta Dva khvosta
Animation, Children's 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
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