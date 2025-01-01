Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Letitia Wright Awards

Awards and nominations of Letitia Wright

Letitia Wright
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
EE Rising Star Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Leading Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Scene Stealer
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
