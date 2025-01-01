Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Fionnula Flanagan Awards

Awards and nominations of Fionnula Flanagan

Fionnula Flanagan
Awards and nominations of Fionnula Flanagan
Primetime Emmy Awards 1976 Primetime Emmy Awards 1976
Outstanding Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in Comedy or Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978 Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more