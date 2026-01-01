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Eduard Chekmazov
Eduard Chekmazov Eduard Chekmazov
Kinoafisha Persons Eduard Chekmazov

Eduard Chekmazov

Eduard Chekmazov

Date of Birth
23 August 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Mosgaz. Delo № 10. Metronom 7.4
Mosgaz. Delo № 10. Metronom (2024)
Ischeyka 7.1
Ischeyka (2016)
Gospoda Golovlyovy 6.5
Gospoda Golovlyovy (2006)

Filmography

Heyter 5
Heyter
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Mosgaz. Delo № 10. Metronom 7.4
Mosgaz. Delo № 10. Metronom
Detective, Crime 2024, Russia
Pianistka 4.3
Pianistka
Detective, Romantic, 2022, Russia
Siriyskaya sonata 4.2
Siriyskaya sonata Siriyskaya sonata
War, Romantic, Thriller 2022, Russia
Kassirshi
Kassirshi
Drama, Comedy 2019, Russia
Ischeyka 7.1
Ischeyka
Detective 2016, Russia
Vdova 5.1
Vdova
Drama, Crime 2014, Russia
Blyuz-kafe
Blyuz-kafe Blyuz-kafe
Comedy 2010, Russia
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