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Filmography
Eduard Chekmazov
Eduard Chekmazov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eduard Chekmazov
Eduard Chekmazov
Eduard Chekmazov
Date of Birth
23 August 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
Mosgaz. Delo № 10. Metronom
(2024)
7.1
Ischeyka
(2016)
6.5
Gospoda Golovlyovy
(2006)
Filmography
5
Heyter
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
7.4
Mosgaz. Delo № 10. Metronom
Detective, Crime
2024, Russia
4.3
Pianistka
Detective, Romantic,
2022, Russia
4.2
Siriyskaya sonata
Siriyskaya sonata
War, Romantic, Thriller
2022, Russia
Kassirshi
Drama, Comedy
2019, Russia
7.1
Ischeyka
Detective
2016, Russia
5.1
Vdova
Drama, Crime
2014, Russia
Blyuz-kafe
Blyuz-kafe
Comedy
2010, Russia
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