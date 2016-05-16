The main character of the series "The Detective" is the talented investigator Alexandra Kushnir. She is transferred to work from the capital branch of the Investigative Committee to a small coastal town on the Black Sea. She finds herself in charge of several sluggish and uninitiative colleagues. In addition, her ex-boyfriend becomes her immediate boss. But all these obstacles do not stop the natural-born detective. She focuses all her attention on work and takes on the most convoluted investigations.

