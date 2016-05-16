Menu
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.9
Ischeyka (2016 - …)

Ищейка 18+
Production year 2016
Country Russia
Total seasons 8 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 100 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The main character of the series "The Detective" is the talented investigator Alexandra Kushnir. She is transferred to work from the capital branch of the Investigative Committee to a small coastal town on the Black Sea. She finds herself in charge of several sluggish and uninitiative colleagues. In addition, her ex-boyfriend becomes her immediate boss. But all these obstacles do not stop the natural-born detective. She focuses all her attention on work and takes on the most convoluted investigations.
Ищейка - trailer восьмого сезона
Ischeyka  trailer восьмого сезона
Cast
Anatoliy Gushchin
Sergey Tsepov
Olga Litvinova
Aleksandr Makogon
Anna Banshchikova
Anastasiya Velikorodnaya
Seasons
Ischeyka - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 16 episodes
 
Ischeyka - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 16 episodes
 
Ischeyka - Season 3 Season 3
2018, 16 episodes
 
Ischeyka - Season 4 Season 4
2020, 16 episodes
 
Ischeyka - Season 5 Season 5
2021, 16 episodes
 
Ischeyka - Season 6 Season 6
2022, 16 episodes
 
Ischeyka - Season 7 Season 7
2023, 16 episodes
 
Ischeyka - Season 8 Season 8
2025, 8 episodes
 
Алла Мухина(Титова) 21 July 2024, 16:57
ОБОЖАЮ !!!!! Жду снетерпением продолжения !
