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Noah Saavedra
Noah Saavedra Noah Saavedra
Kinoafisha Persons Noah Saavedra

Noah Saavedra

Noah Saavedra

Date of Birth
13 February 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Bad Banks 7.5
Bad Banks (2018)
Lotte am Bauhaus 6.6
Lotte am Bauhaus (2019)
Egon Schiele: Death and the Maiden 6.5
Egon Schiele: Death and the Maiden (2016)

Filmography

The Silent Forest 5.6
The Silent Forest Schweigend steht der Wald
Crime, Drama, History 2022, Germany
O Beautiful Night 6.5
O Beautiful Night O Beautiful Night / Doch wir lächeln zurück
Drama 2019, Germany
Lotte am Bauhaus 6.6
Lotte am Bauhaus Lotte am Bauhaus
Drama, History 2019, Germany
Bad Banks 7.5
Bad Banks
Drama, Thriller 2018, Germany/Luxembourg
Egon Schiele: Death and the Maiden 6.5
Egon Schiele: Death and the Maiden Egon Schiele: Tod und Mädchen
Drama, Biography 2016, Austria / Luxembourg
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