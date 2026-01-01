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About
Filmography
Noah Saavedra
Noah Saavedra
Kinoafisha
Persons
Noah Saavedra
Noah Saavedra
Noah Saavedra
Date of Birth
13 February 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.5
Bad Banks
(2018)
6.6
Lotte am Bauhaus
(2019)
6.5
Egon Schiele: Death and the Maiden
(2016)
Filmography
5.6
The Silent Forest
Schweigend steht der Wald
Crime, Drama, History
2022, Germany
6.5
O Beautiful Night
O Beautiful Night / Doch wir lächeln zurück
Drama
2019, Germany
6.6
Lotte am Bauhaus
Lotte am Bauhaus
Drama, History
2019, Germany
7.5
Bad Banks
Drama, Thriller
2018, Germany/Luxembourg
6.5
Egon Schiele: Death and the Maiden
Egon Schiele: Tod und Mädchen
Drama, Biography
2016, Austria / Luxembourg
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