Alaa Oumouzoune
Date of Birth
26 September 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
180 cm (5 ft 11 in)
Popular Films
6.3
The Mummy
(2017)
4.5
Mercury Man
(2006)
Filmography
6.3
The Mummy
The Mummy
Fantasy, Adventure, Action
2017, USA
Watch trailer
4.5
Mercury Man
Mercury Man
Action
2006, Thailand
