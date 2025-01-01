Menu
Awards and nominations of Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard
Awards and nominations of Finn Wolfhard
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best On-Screen Team
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2023 Toronto International Film Festival 2023
Midnight Madness
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
