Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Taylor Sheridan
Awards
Awards and nominations of Taylor Sheridan
Taylor Sheridan
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Taylor Sheridan
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2017
Un Certain Regard - Best Director
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Golden Camera
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree