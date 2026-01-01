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Kinoafisha Persons Taylor Sheridan Awards

Awards and nominations of Taylor Sheridan

Taylor Sheridan
Awards and nominations of Taylor Sheridan
Academy Awards, USA 2017 Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2017 Cannes Film Festival 2017
Un Certain Regard - Best Director
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
 Golden Camera
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
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