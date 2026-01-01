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Laura Ashley Samuels
Laura Ashley Samuels Laura Ashley Samuels
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Ashley Samuels

Laura Ashley Samuels

Laura Ashley Samuels

Date of Birth
29 August 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Wizards of Waverly Place 7.3
Wizards of Waverly Place (2007)
The Final 5.4
The Final (2010)
Walk of Fame 3.1
Walk of Fame (2017)

Filmography

Walk of Fame 3.1
Walk of Fame Walk of Fame
Comedy 2017, USA
Watch trailer
The Final 5.4
The Final The Final
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2010, USA
Wizards of Waverly Place 7.3
Wizards of Waverly Place
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 2007, USA
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