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Laura Ashley Samuels
Laura Ashley Samuels
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Ashley Samuels
Laura Ashley Samuels
Laura Ashley Samuels
Date of Birth
29 August 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.3
Wizards of Waverly Place
(2007)
5.4
The Final
(2010)
3.1
Walk of Fame
(2017)
Filmography
3.1
Walk of Fame
Walk of Fame
Comedy
2017, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
The Final
The Final
Horror, Thriller, Drama
2010, USA
7.3
Wizards of Waverly Place
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
2007, USA
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