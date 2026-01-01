Mark Goronok

Menu
Date of Birth
17 November 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

You Are My Only Love 7.5
You Are My Only Love (1993)
Everything Will Be Fine! 6.9
Everything Will Be Fine! (1995)
Morskie dyavoly 5 3.5
Morskie dyavoly 5 (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Morskie dyavoly 5 3.5
Morskie dyavoly 5
Action, Adventure 2011, Russia
Everything Will Be Fine! 6.9
Everything Will Be Fine! Vsyo budet khorosho
Romantic 1995, Russia
You Are My Only Love 7.5
You Are My Only Love You Are My Only Love
Drama 1993, Russia
