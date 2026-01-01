Mark Goronok

Menu
Date of Birth
17 November 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Action hero
Popular Films
7.5
You Are My Only Love
(1993)
6.9
Everything Will Be Fine!
(1995)
3.5
Morskie dyavoly 5
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2011
1995
1993
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
3.5
Morskie dyavoly 5
Action, Adventure
2011, Russia
6.9
Everything Will Be Fine!
Vsyo budet khorosho
Romantic
1995, Russia
7.5
You Are My Only Love
You Are My Only Love
Drama
1993, Russia
