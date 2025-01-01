Menu
Roger Avary
Awards and nominations of Roger Avary
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
