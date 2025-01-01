Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Roger Avary Awards

Roger Avary
Academy Awards, USA 1995 Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1995 BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
