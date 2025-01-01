Menu
Aleksey Faddeev

Date of Birth
13 October 1977
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor

Popular Films

Detka 6.8
Detka (2023)
The Scythian 6.7
The Scythian (2017)
Maskerad 6.6
Maskerad (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 14 Films 4 TV Shows 10 Actor 14
Iliya Muromets
Iliya Muromets Iliya Muromets
Fantasy 2026, Russia
Zhizn spravok ne daet
Zhizn spravok ne daet
Romantic 2024, Russia
Gorod tain
Gorod tain
Drama, Detective 2024, Russia
Idu za toboy
Idu za toboy
Romantic 2023, Russia
Korol i Shut
Korol i Shut
Drama, Biography, Music 2023, Russia
Maskerad 6.6
Maskerad Maskerad
Romantic, Thriller 2023, Russia
Detka 6.8
Detka Detka
Drama 2023, Russia
Chernaya vdova
Chernaya vdova
Detective 2021, Russia
Igra s tenyu
Igra s tenyu
Detective 2021, Russia
Kukolnyy domik
Kukolnyy domik
Detective 2021, Russia
Chernaya messa
Chernaya messa
Detective 2020, Russia
The Scythian 6.7
The Scythian Skif
Drama, History, Fantasy 2017, Russia
Dengi
Dengi
Drama, Detective 2016, Russia
Rozysk
Rozysk
Drama, Crime, Detective 2013, Russia
