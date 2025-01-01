Menu
Aleksey Faddeev
Date of Birth
13 October 1977
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
6.8
Detka
(2023)
6.7
The Scythian
(2017)
6.6
Maskerad
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
History
Music
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2024
2023
2021
2020
2017
2016
2013
All
14
Films
4
TV Shows
10
Actor
14
Iliya Muromets
Iliya Muromets
Fantasy
2026, Russia
Zhizn spravok ne daet
Romantic
2024, Russia
Gorod tain
Drama, Detective
2024, Russia
Idu za toboy
Romantic
2023, Russia
Korol i Shut
Drama, Biography, Music
2023, Russia
6.6
Maskerad
Maskerad
Romantic, Thriller
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
6.8
Detka
Detka
Drama
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Chernaya vdova
Detective
2021, Russia
Igra s tenyu
Detective
2021, Russia
Kukolnyy domik
Detective
2021, Russia
Chernaya messa
Detective
2020, Russia
6.7
The Scythian
Skif
Drama, History, Fantasy
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Dengi
Drama, Detective
2016, Russia
Rozysk
Drama, Crime, Detective
2013, Russia
