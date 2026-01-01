Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Articles
Lara Pulver
Lara Pulver
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lara Pulver
Lara Pulver
Lara Pulver
Date of Birth
1 September 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.8
MobLand
(2025)
8.3
Pantheon
(2022)
8.1
Skins
(2007)
Filmography
8.8
MobLand
Drama, Crime
2025, USA/Great Britain
7.2
The Hack
Drama,
2025, Great Britain
8.3
Pantheon
Drama, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
7.7
Dota: Dragon's Blood
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2021, USA
7.3
Blood of Zeus
Action, Anime, Fantasy, Animation
2020, USA
7.7
The Split
Drama
2018, Great Britain
7.5
The Alienist
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2018, USA
7.3
Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective
2017, Great Britain
Show more
News about Lara Pulver’s private life
Guy Ritchie's Crime Drama Unfolding the Clash of London’s Crime Families: Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren Shine On a New Poster
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree