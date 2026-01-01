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Lara Pulver
Lara Pulver Lara Pulver
Kinoafisha Persons Lara Pulver

Lara Pulver

Lara Pulver

Date of Birth
1 September 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

MobLand 8.8
MobLand (2025)
Pantheon 8.3
Pantheon (2022)
Skins 8.1
Skins (2007)

Filmography

MobLand 8.8
MobLand
Drama, Crime 2025, USA/Great Britain
The Hack 7.2
The Hack
Drama, 2025, Great Britain
Pantheon 8.3
Pantheon
Drama, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Dota: Dragon's Blood 7.7
Dota: Dragon's Blood
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2021, USA
Blood of Zeus 7.3
Blood of Zeus
Action, Anime, Fantasy, Animation 2020, USA
The Split 7.7
The Split
Drama 2018, Great Britain
The Alienist 7.5
The Alienist
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2018, USA
Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams 7.3
Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective 2017, Great Britain
Show more
News about Lara Pulver’s private life
Still from the series 'Mobland'
Guy Ritchie's Crime Drama Unfolding the Clash of London’s Crime Families: Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren Shine On a New Poster
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