Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kirill Sokolov
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kirill Sokolov
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kirill Sokolov
Window to Europe 2018
Best Film
Winner
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2021
Grand Prix for the Best Film
Nominee
Grand Prix for the Best Film
Nominee
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2021
Full-Length Film
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2013
Baltic Sea
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree