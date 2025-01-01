Menu
Kirill Sokolov Awards

Awards and nominations of Kirill Sokolov

Awards and nominations of Kirill Sokolov
Window to Europe 2018 Window to Europe 2018
Best Film
Winner
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2021 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2021
Grand Prix for the Best Film
Nominee
 Grand Prix for the Best Film
Nominee
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2021 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2021
Full-Length Film
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2013 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2013
Baltic Sea
Nominee
