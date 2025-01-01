Menu
Otto Bathurst
Awards and nominations of Otto Bathurst
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Drama Serial
Winner
Best Director Fiction/Entertainment
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Director - Fiction/Entertainment
Nominee
 Best Drama Serial
Nominee
 Best Drama Serial
Nominee
