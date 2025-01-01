Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Otto Bathurst
Awards
Awards and nominations of Otto Bathurst
Otto Bathurst
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Otto Bathurst
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Drama Serial
Winner
Best Director Fiction/Entertainment
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Director - Fiction/Entertainment
Nominee
Best Drama Serial
Nominee
Best Drama Serial
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree