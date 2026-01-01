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Lee Zin-Mi Lee Zin-Mi
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Zin-Mi

Lee Zin-Mi

Lee Zin-Mi

Popular Films

Under the Sun 7.9
Under the Sun (2016)

Filmography

Under the Sun 7.9
Under the Sun V luchakh solntsa
Documentary 2016, Russia / Czechia / Germany / North Korea
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