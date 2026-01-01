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Ida Panahandeh
Ida Panahandeh
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ida Panahandeh
Ida Panahandeh
Ida Panahandeh
Date of Birth
17 September 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer
Popular Films
6.3
Nahid
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2015
All
1
Films
1
Writer
1
Director
1
6.3
Nahid
Nahid
Drama
2015, Iran
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