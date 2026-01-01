Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Ida Panahandeh Ida Panahandeh
Kinoafisha Persons Ida Panahandeh

Ida Panahandeh

Ida Panahandeh

Date of Birth
17 September 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer

Popular Films

Nahid 6.3
Nahid (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Nahid 6.3
Nahid Nahid
Drama 2015, Iran
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more