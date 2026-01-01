Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Nadezhda Shumilova
Nadezhda Shumilova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadezhda Shumilova
Nadezhda Shumilova
Nadezhda Shumilova
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.9
Three Times About Love
(1981)
5.8
Ogon
(2015)
5.4
Deputatskiy chas
(1980)
Filmography
Pohishchenie
Detective,
2024, Russia
5.8
Ogon
Ogon
Short, Action, Drama, Comedy
2015, Russia
6.9
Three Times About Love
Trizhdy o lyubvi
Romantic
1981, USSR
5.4
Deputatskiy chas
Deputatskiy chas
Drama
1980, USSR
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree