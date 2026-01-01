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Aleksander Nordaas Aleksander Nordaas
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksander Nordaas

Aleksander Nordaas

Aleksander Nordaas

Date of Birth
21 November 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Thale 5.3
Thale (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Thale 5.3
Thale Thale
Detective, Thriller 2012, Norway
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