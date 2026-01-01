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About
Filmography
Aleksander Nordaas
Aleksander Nordaas
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksander Nordaas
Aleksander Nordaas
Aleksander Nordaas
Date of Birth
21 November 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
5.3
Thale
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Thriller
Year
All
2012
All
1
Films
1
Writer
1
Director
1
5.3
Thale
Thale
Detective, Thriller
2012, Norway
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