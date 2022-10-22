Menu
Marianna Roshal-Stroyeva
Marianna Roshal-Stroyeva
Marianna Roshal-Stroyeva
Marianna Roshal-Stroyeva
Marianna Roshal-Stroyeva
Date of Birth
23 January 1925
Age
97 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
22 October 2022
Popular Films
7.1
The White Poodle
(1956)
Filmography
Genre
All
Children's
Drama
Year
All
1956
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
7.1
The White Poodle
Belyy pudel
Children's, Drama
1956, USSR
