Marianna Roshal-Stroyeva

Date of Birth
23 January 1925
Age
97 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
22 October 2022

Popular Films

The White Poodle 7.1
The White Poodle (1956)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The White Poodle 7.1
The White Poodle Belyy pudel
Children's, Drama 1956, USSR
