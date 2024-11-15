Menu
Aleksandr Pankratov
Aleksandr Pankratov
Date of Birth
4 September 1946
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
15 November 2024
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.5
A Painter's Wife Portrait
(1981)
6.0
Old Times Pranks
(1986)
6
Old Times Pranks
Prodelki v starinnom dukhe
Comedy
1986, USSR
6.5
A Painter's Wife Portrait
Portret zheny khudozhnika
Romantic
1981, USSR
