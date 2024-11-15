Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Pankratov Aleksandr Pankratov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Pankratov

Aleksandr Pankratov

Aleksandr Pankratov

Date of Birth
4 September 1946
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
15 November 2024
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

A Painter's Wife Portrait 6.5
A Painter's Wife Portrait (1981)
Old Times Pranks 6.0
Old Times Pranks (1986)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Old Times Pranks 6
Old Times Pranks Prodelki v starinnom dukhe
Comedy 1986, USSR
A Painter's Wife Portrait 6.5
A Painter's Wife Portrait Portret zheny khudozhnika
Romantic 1981, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more