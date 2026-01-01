Menu
Mariya Biork
Mariya Biork
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.4
Winter Journey
(2013)
0.0
Zolotaya rybka
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2016
2013
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
Zolotaya rybka
Drama
2016, Russia
7.4
Winter Journey
Drama
2013, Russia
