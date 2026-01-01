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Filmography
Yahya Gaier
Yahya Gaier
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yahya Gaier
Yahya Gaier
Yahya Gaier
Date of Birth
1 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
5.9
Dummie de Mummie
(2014)
5.6
Dummie the Mummy and the Sphinx of Shakaba
(2015)
5.5
Captain Nova
(2021)
Filmography
5.5
Captain Nova
Captain Nova
Adventure, Family, Sci-Fi
2021, Netherlands
5.6
Dummie the Mummy and the Sphinx of Shakaba
Dummie de Mummie en de Sfinx van Shakaba
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2015, Netherlands
5.9
Dummie de Mummie
Dummie de Mummie
Adventure, Comedy
2014, Netherlands
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