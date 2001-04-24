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Filmography
Julian Ras
Julian Ras
Kinoafisha
Persons
Julian Ras
Julian Ras
Julian Ras
Date of Birth
24 April 2001
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.0
My Extraordinary Summer with Tess
(2019)
6.7
The Fantastic Family Hotel
(2017)
5.9
Dummie de Mummie
(2014)
Filmography
7
My Extraordinary Summer with Tess
My Extraordinary Summer with Tess
Comedy, Drama, Family
2019, Netherlands / Germany
6.7
The Fantastic Family Hotel
Hotel de grote L
Family
2017, Netherlands
5.6
Dummie the Mummy and the Sphinx of Shakaba
Dummie de Mummie en de Sfinx van Shakaba
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2015, Netherlands
5.9
Dummie de Mummie
Dummie de Mummie
Adventure, Comedy
2014, Netherlands
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