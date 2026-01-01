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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Awards
Majd Mastoura
Majd Mastoura
Kinoafisha
Persons
Majd Mastoura
Majd Mastoura
Majd Mastoura
Date of Birth
30 April 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.4
Four Daughters
(2023)
6.8
Hedi
(2016)
6.6
Mother and Son
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
Year
All
2023
2022
2019
2016
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
7.4
Four Daughters
Les filles d'Olfa
Documentary
2023, France / Germany / Saudi Arabia / Tunisia
Watch trailer
6.2
Behind the Mountains
Oura el jbel
Drama
2023, Belgium / France / Italy / Qatar / Saudi Arabia / Tunisia
5.8
After
After
Drama
2023, France
6.6
Mother and Son
Un petit frère
Drama
2022, France
6.3
Arab Blues
Un divan à Tunis
Comedy, Drama
2019, France / Tunisia
6.8
Hedi
Inhebek Hedi
Drama
2016, Tunisia / Belgium / France
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