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Majd Mastoura Majd Mastoura
Kinoafisha Persons Majd Mastoura

Majd Mastoura

Majd Mastoura

Date of Birth
30 April 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Four Daughters 7.4
Four Daughters (2023)
Hedi 6.8
Hedi (2016)
Mother and Son 6.6
Mother and Son (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Four Daughters 7.4
Four Daughters Les filles d'Olfa
Documentary 2023, France / Germany / Saudi Arabia / Tunisia
Watch trailer
Behind the Mountains 6.2
Behind the Mountains Oura el jbel
Drama 2023, Belgium / France / Italy / Qatar / Saudi Arabia / Tunisia
After 5.8
After After
Drama 2023, France
Mother and Son 6.6
Mother and Son Un petit frère
Drama 2022, France
Arab Blues 6.3
Arab Blues Un divan à Tunis
Comedy, Drama 2019, France / Tunisia
Hedi 6.8
Hedi Inhebek Hedi
Drama 2016, Tunisia / Belgium / France
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