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Elyse Steinberg Elyse Steinberg
Kinoafisha Persons Elyse Steinberg

Elyse Steinberg

Elyse Steinberg

Date of Birth
1 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Weiner 7.6
Weiner (2016)
Poison 6.3
Poison (1991)

Filmography

Weiner 7.6
Weiner Weiner
Documentary 2016, USA
Poison 6.3
Poison Poison
Drama, Horror, Romantic 1991, USA
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