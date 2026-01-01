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Elyse Steinberg
Elyse Steinberg
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elyse Steinberg
Elyse Steinberg
Elyse Steinberg
Date of Birth
1 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.6
Weiner
(2016)
6.3
Poison
(1991)
Filmography
7.6
Weiner
Weiner
Documentary
2016, USA
6.3
Poison
Poison
Drama, Horror, Romantic
1991, USA
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