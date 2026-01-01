Menu
Awa Sene Sarr

Actor type
Voice actress, Fantasy heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kirikou and the Sorceress 7.5
Kirikou and the Sorceress Kirikou et la sorciere
Animation, Fantasy, Adventure, Family 1998, France / Belgium / Luxembourg
