Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awa Sene Sarr
Awa Sene Sarr
Kinoafisha
Persons
Awa Sene Sarr
Awa Sene Sarr
Awa Sene Sarr
Actor type
Voice actress, Fantasy heroine, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.5
Kirikou and the Sorceress
(1998)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Family
Fantasy
Year
All
1998
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
7.5
Kirikou and the Sorceress
Kirikou et la sorciere
Animation, Fantasy, Adventure, Family
1998, France / Belgium / Luxembourg
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree