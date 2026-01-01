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Maimouna N'Diaye Maimouna N'Diaye
Kinoafisha Persons Maimouna N'Diaye

Maimouna N'Diaye

Maimouna N'Diaye

Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Voice actress, Fantasy heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Kirikou and the Sorceress 7.5
Kirikou and the Sorceress (1998)
La chasse aux papillons 7.1
La chasse aux papillons (1992)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kirikou and the Sorceress 7.5
Kirikou and the Sorceress Kirikou et la sorciere
Animation, Fantasy, Adventure, Family 1998, France / Belgium / Luxembourg
La chasse aux papillons 7.1
La chasse aux papillons La Chasse Aux Papillons
Drama 1992, France / Germany / Italy
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