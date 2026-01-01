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About
Filmography
Maimouna N'Diaye
Maimouna N'Diaye
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maimouna N'Diaye
Maimouna N'Diaye
Maimouna N'Diaye
Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Voice actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.5
Kirikou and the Sorceress
(1998)
7.1
La chasse aux papillons
(1992)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Year
All
1998
1992
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
7.5
Kirikou and the Sorceress
Kirikou et la sorciere
Animation, Fantasy, Adventure, Family
1998, France / Belgium / Luxembourg
7.1
La chasse aux papillons
La Chasse Aux Papillons
Drama
1992, France / Germany / Italy
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