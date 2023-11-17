Maciej Damięcki

Menu
Date of Birth
11 January 1944
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
17 November 2023
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Horror actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Night Silence 5.6
Night Silence Cisza nocna
Horror 2024, Poland
Forgotten Love 7.5
Forgotten Love Znachor
Drama, Romantic 2023, Poland
Calls Controlled 7.1
Calls Controlled Rozmowy kontrolowane
Comedy 1991, Poland
Album polski 5.4
Album polski Album polski
History, Drama, Romantic, War 1970, Poland
