Maciej Damięcki
Maciej Damięcki
Maciej Damięcki
Maciej Damięcki
Maciej Damięcki
Date of Birth
11 January 1944
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
17 November 2023
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Horror actor
Popular Films
7.5
Forgotten Love
(2023)
7.1
Calls Controlled
(1991)
5.6
Night Silence
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
History
Horror
Romantic
War
Year
All
2024
2023
1991
1970
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
5.6
Night Silence
Cisza nocna
Horror
2024, Poland
7.5
Forgotten Love
Znachor
Drama, Romantic
2023, Poland
7.1
Calls Controlled
Rozmowy kontrolowane
Comedy
1991, Poland
5.4
Album polski
Album polski
History, Drama, Romantic, War
1970, Poland
