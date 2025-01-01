Menu
Stéphanie Di Giusto
Awards
Awards and nominations of Stéphanie Di Giusto
Stéphanie Di Giusto
About
Filmography
Awards
Cannes Film Festival 2023
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Queer Palm
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2016
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Golden Camera
Nominee
Queer Palm
Nominee
