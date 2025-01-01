Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Stéphanie Di Giusto Awards

Awards and nominations of Stéphanie Di Giusto

Stéphanie Di Giusto
Awards and nominations of Stéphanie Di Giusto
Cannes Film Festival 2023 Cannes Film Festival 2023
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
 Queer Palm
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2016 Cannes Film Festival 2016
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
 Golden Camera
Nominee
 Queer Palm
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more